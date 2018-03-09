Crime scene at Qld creek after body found

Divers will search a Queensland creek on Friday as police try to identify the body of a man found floating there.

Detectives established a crime scene in the Obi Obi Creek at Maleny, where the body was spotted on Thursday afternoon.

A swift-water rescue team was able to retrieve it and police divers will search the site on Friday.

Police believe the man may have died up to a week ago.

There was no identification on the body and inquiries with the Missing Persons Unit have not yielded any clues.

Officers want to hear from anyone with concerns about a male relative or friend.