Secret diamond stash returned to Qld woman

A Cairns woman has been reunited with a haul of diamonds given to her by her late father after a scrupulously honest renter handed them in.

The renter found the diamonds during a cleaning frenzy while preparing to move out of the unit, where the tenant had lived for five years.

Police have been working to return them to their rightful owner since they were handed to them in December, and finally did just that on Thursday.

The woman, who doesn't want to be named, has told The Cairns Post she last saw the precious stones 18 years ago, and had presumed them stolen.

"I'm just so incredibly grateful to the person who found them and handed them into the police. This has been absolutely life-changing for me, and I'm certain that my late father has guided them back," she said.

Police have praised the honesty of the renter, who would have been allowed to keep the precious haul had the owner not been found.

"It's certainly refreshing to know that there are people out there who are as honest and thoroughly decent as the person who found these diamonds," Cairns Senior Constable Jeremy Carter said.