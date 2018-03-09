More Commonwealth Games tickets released

Some of the most in-demand sports at next month's Commonwealth Games are back on sale.

Tickets for the rugby sevens and triathlon are already available as part of up to 40,000 extra tickets that will be released between now and the April 4 start of the Gold Coast Games.

The tickets are previously unsold allocations which are being released as operational logistics at venues such as camera and signage locations are finalised.

Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said up to 500 tickets per session at the swimming were among those set to be released.

But the tickets are being distributed as venue plans are finalised on a first-come, first-served basis with Mr Beattie urging people to check the GC2018 website to discover what's available and when.

"Progressively over the next month, additional tickets will be made available to virtually all sports, including athletics and swimming, as temporary seating builds are finalised at each venue," he said.

Games organisers also launched a fan marketplace with ticket retailer Ticketek, which will allow ticketholders to sell their tickets at face value in an approved way.