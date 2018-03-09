Brisbane casino development under way

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar casino and hotel development in the heart of Brisbane.

The $3 billion Queen's Wharf development will take in five hotels, 50 restaurants, bars and cafes and 12 football fields worth of public space when it opens in 2022.

The state government sees Brisbane's proximity to Asia as a key reason the development will provide a significant financial boost to southeast Queensland's tourism industry.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk turned the first sod on Thursday, noting the thousands of construction and operational jobs it will create.