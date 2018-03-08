Qld tow truck crackdown laws passed

Legislation cracking down on dodgy tow truck operators has been passed in Queensland parliament.

The laws came from an investigation into the industry last year sparked by reports of rogue operators charging exorbitant towing fees and using entrapment-like practises to lure motorists into parking their cars in spaces they controlled.

The new laws cap towing fees from private car parks, improve signage guidelines and raise the maximum fine for breaching tow truck regulations from $2523 to $10,092.