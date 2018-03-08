Former union boss Hanna committed to trial

Former CFMEU boss David Arthur Hanna has been committed to stand trial over allegations he destroyed documents in the lead-up to the Trade Union Royal Commission.

Brisbane magistrate Jacqui Payne on Thursday ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to a higher court.

Hanna then entered a plea of not guilty to the single count of destroying, concealing or mutilating documents that could have been required as evidence at the royal commission into Australia's union sector.

The alleged offending occurred in the inner-Brisbane suburb of Bowen Hills and in other parts of Queensland between April 1 and 4, 2014.

Ms Payne said the prosecution's case "in some respects bordered on suspicion" and boxes of destroyed documents might have been considered old and irrelevant to the royal commission.

But she said evidence by witnesses throughout the committal hearing was enough to send Hanna to trial.

She specifically referred to claims CCTV cameras inside the CFMEU's office were covered with banners at Hanna's request.

The court also heard evidence the former union boss told another person to "shred or dispose" of a receipt relating to the cost of a truck that took documents to the tip.

Hanna's matter will be heard in the Brisbane District Court at a later date.