Queenie killer had stopped taking medicine

The Chinese man who stabbed his newborn granddaughter to death and tried to kill his wife and daughter had stopped taking his medication two months earlier and believed the two women were trying to murder him.

Yonghou Cao, 54, killed his two-month-old granddaughter Qianqian "Queenie" Xu and stabbed the two women while staying with his daughter in Brisbane on a visit from China in 2016.

The Mental Health Court last month ordered charges of murder and attempted murder against Cao be dropped because he was of unsound mind at the time of the offence, and published the reasons for the decision on Thursday.