News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Motorist misses being hit by a truck by just seconds
WATCH: Inches from disaster after motorist's terrifying last minute merge

Queenie killer had stopped taking medicine

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

The Chinese man who stabbed his newborn granddaughter to death and tried to kill his wife and daughter had stopped taking his medication two months earlier and believed the two women were trying to murder him.

Yonghou Cao, 54, killed his two-month-old granddaughter Qianqian "Queenie" Xu and stabbed the two women while staying with his daughter in Brisbane on a visit from China in 2016.

The Mental Health Court last month ordered charges of murder and attempted murder against Cao be dropped because he was of unsound mind at the time of the offence, and published the reasons for the decision on Thursday.

Back To Top
feedback