More Comm Games tickets to be released

Up to 40,000 new tickets for next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are set to be released by organisers.

The additional tickets will be released across all sports excluding mountain biking, with swimming, athletics and rugby sevens among those to be made available.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman Peter Beattie said the tickets were being made progressively available as final operational requirements on venues are completed.

"I'm saying between 30-40,000 because frankly, at this stage, we're not totally sure of how many," Mr Beattie said on Thursday.

"This is a major logistical exercise, so until we actually put each of those things in; where those cameras will be, where the signage will be; we don't know exactly how many seats are affected.

"We don't sell any of those seats that may be affected until we know the answers."

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and people are being advised to monitor the Games website for information on availability.

Approximately 160,000 tickets for the Games were still available prior to Thursday's announcement.

Mr Beattie said some ticket holders for swimming sessions will also be contacted by GOLDOC and offered the opportunity to change their seats.

The move comes after a few hundred seats at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre were discovered to have a partially obstructed view during the recent Australian swimming trials.

"We've found a balustrade in a couple of areas affects the vision," Mr Beattie said.

"We'll be talking to each one of those people, individually, who've been affected and we'll work through a solution on that."

Games organisers have also announced a fan marketplace via ticket retailer Ticketek to connect sellers of unwanted or unneeded tickets with potential buyers.

GOLDOC chief executive Mark Peters says the new website is the only place to buy a ticket from another ticket holder and be confident the transaction is legal.