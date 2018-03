A New Zealand man has pleaded guilty to the fatal one-punch attack of a grandfather outside a Gold Coast pub.

Two days after Tristan Mataora Heather arrived in Australia on December 2, 2015, he attacked Trevor Duroux outside the Coolangatta Hotel following a drinking session to celebrate his recent 18th birthday with family.

Mr Duroux was in intensive care for 10 days before life support was turned off, Justice James Douglas heard at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.