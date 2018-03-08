Accused Qld child killer refused bail

A man accused of killing his partner's son has been refused bail following an application in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Joel Nicholas Kuskey was charged with the murder of toddler Joshua Migala in June 2017, more than two years after his death.

His legal team made a bid for his freedom on Thursday but it was refused by Justice Martin Burns.

Kuskey was arrested and charged with the April 2015 death of Joshua in Kingson, south of Brisbane, after a two-year investigation.

Police alleged at the time that Kuskey inflicted "horrific injuries" on the two-year-old before he was found unconscious in the unit the accused shared with Joshua's mother.

He died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Police claimed Kuskey and Joshua's mother stayed in a relationship after the toddler's death and were living together at the Woodridge unit where he was arrested.

Kuskey's mother told News Corp Australia following her partner's arrest that her son had fallen out of the cot.

"The bruises that the boy had on him were only caused through the resuscitation," she said.

Kuskey's matter is expected to come before the Beenleigh Magistrates Court next week.