The first sod will be turned on Brisbane's Queen's Wharf development after more than a year of demolition work.

The precinct, which was largely made up of old government buildings, has been earmarked for redevelopment into a $3 billion multi-use development.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to turn the sod on the project on Thursday afternoon to mark the official start of construction works, with the project set to open its core resort development by 2022.