Uni has no record of accused Qld 'doctor'

A Russian university has no record of a man who claims to have obtained qualifications from it before emigrating to Australia and working as a doctor in several Queensland hospitals.

Vincent Victor Berg has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges including grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and fraud relating to incidents between May 1999 and April 2003.

Berg is accused of faking qualifications from the Voronezh State University to convince administrators at Gold Coast Health in 1999 he could act as an observer.

It's then alleged Berg prescribed medications that gave serious side-effects to several patients while working at four north Queensland hospitals.

On Wednesday, a former employee of the university who searched for Berg's records told his Southport District Court trial she couldn't find any trace of him.

Tatiana Terekhova, speaking via an interpreter, said a search of student and graduation records between 1969 and 1977, when Berg claimed to have studied at the university, didn't bring up any record of him being there.

She said the school kept records dating back 75 years on its students.

Ms Terekhova added that a graduation number on documents produced by Berg was so different from the number on a legitimate degree issued a month before Berg supposedly graduated that it raised suspicion.

"It would be impossible for that many students to have graduated in that time," she said.

Berg's former supervisor at Gold Coast Hospital, associate professor Leon Petchkovsky, told the court despite cultural and training differences he was never given any reason to believe Berg wasn't a doctor.

""I felt he was good with the patients," Mr Petchkovsky said.

"By and large I found him quite credible."

The trial continues.