Police given more powers for Games

Laws to give police more powers have been passed by Queensland parliament ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

One of the key changes will see police able to access passport and drivers licence data without a warrant to be able to more quickly identify offenders.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the new laws would ensure police had all the tools at their disposal to keep people safe during the games.

"This Bill comes off the back of a COAG agreement between the federal government and all states and territories to allow law enforcement agencies in all jurisdictions to share access to passport, visa, citizenship and driver's licence images," Mr Ryan said.

"We are expecting both international and interstate guests to attend so I encourage the federal government and all states and territories to ensure this legislation is passed in time for the Commonwealth Games."

Mr Ryan said there were strict privacy safeguards included in the legislation in response to concerns the changes gave police too much access to people's personal data.

The laws also allow licensed venues in the Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise Safe Night Out Precincts to trade for an extra hour during the Games.

The Liberal National Party opposition argued those exemptions should be expanded to other Safe Night Precincts in cities which are also hosting Games events, such as Cairns and Townsville.

However Mr Ryan labelled those calls "absurdities" because the events would only last a few days in areas outside the Gold Coast, while the exemptions would be in place for the full duration of the Games.