Accused fake doctor 'quite credible'

A man who supervised a Russian refugee accused of posing as a psychologist in Queensland says he was never concerned the man wasn't a doctor.

Vincent Victory Berg has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges including grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and fraud relating to incidents between May 1999 and April 2003.

On the second day of Berg's trial at Southport District Court, former Gold Coast Hospital head of psychiatry Leon Petchkovsky said he found Berg to be "quite credible" during his time supervising him in the late 1990s.