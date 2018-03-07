Donna Steele accused killer in hospital

The man accused of killing Cooktown mum Donna Steele is in hospital after reportedly being bashed in jail.

Matthew Ross White, 25, was attacked by a group of inmates shortly after arriving at the Lotus Glen Correctional Facility on Tuesday afternoon, The Cairns Post reports.

He was taken to the Mareeba Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

White was charged on Friday with the murder of Ms Steele, as well as interfering with a corpse and entering a dwelling with intent.

He appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until May 2.

Investigators say evidence will prove White was in Cooktown on August 2 last year, when Ms Steele was last seen at the local IGA.

Her body was found in the Endeavour River four days later, sparking a massive seven-month investigation that involved aerial and ground searches of homes, properties and waterways.

Detectives say White and Ms Steele were known to each other, and that they believed White acted alone.