Palmer's nephew appealing against warrants

Clive Palmer's nephew is appealing against warrants issued after he failed to attend court for questioning over the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

Clive Mensink left Australia in June 2016, months after the Palmer-owned Queensland Nickel collapse.

Lawyers for Clive Mensink have questioned if proper legal steps needed to issue the March 2017 warrants were undertaken, during a hearing at the Federal Court in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Justices Anthony Besanko, Michael Wigney and Robert Bromwich have heard the appeal centres on Justice John Dowsett's discretionary power and whether orders were entered as well as being made.

They will also consider if excuses for not appearing, which Mr Mensink tendered to the court in an affidavit February 2017, were reasonable.

Among them were claims of mental and physical health issues, travel to visit elderly relatives in the Netherlands and that he didn't need to attend court if not served with orders eight days out from his expected appearance.

The justices will also consider if Mr Mensink had deliberately not contacted his solicitors so he could avoid being told he needed to attend court.

This relates to whether Mr Mensink had been served properly and whether warrants should have followed, the court heard.

Barrister Tom Sullivan, for Queensland Nickel's liquidators, said Mr Mensink's claim he would be disadvantaged by not being able to seek advice from an Australian lawyer before an expected questioning wasn't true.

"He is dealing with an Australian lawyer," he said in relation to the preparation of the February 2017 affidavit.

"Legal representatives have been actively pursuing applications for this gentleman."

He said Mr Mensink's failure to return was due to wilful blindness.

Mr Mensink left Australia in June 2016, months after the Palmer-owned QN collapsed.

He was the sole registered director of the company when it folded with debts of $300 million, causing the loss of hundreds of jobs at its Townsville refinery.

Since departing, he has been travelling the world, frustrating two groups of liquidators who desperately want to grill him about how the company was run.

News Corp reporters last month cornered a slimmed-down and bearded Mr Mensink in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia.

The hearing continues.