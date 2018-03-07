Gun-toting Qld granny to be sentenced

A Gold Coast grandmother who fired shots at her son-in-law, then told police she would get her eyes fixed before attempting to finish the job, will be sentenced next week.

Miriam Annette Eason pleaded guilty at the Southport District Court on Wednesday to two counts of dangerous conduct with a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of weapon.

The 53-year-old's matter has been adjourned until March 15 for Judge Catherine Muir to consider a legal issue before delivering her sentence.

Eason fired several shots at her daughter's Nerang home in March 2016.

The court heard Eason had feared for the safety of her granddaughter.

Upon arriving at the home, Eason fired at her son-in-law when he was approximately two-and-a-half metres from her.

Unharmed, he fled inside the home and Eason fired four more shots at the house as her daughter came outside before fleeing the scene.

A handgun used by Eason was later found by police dumped under an overpass of the Nerang River.

Eason told police following the shooting she couldn't believe she'd missed and should have gone to an optometrist first.

The court heard Eason had a history of mental health issues and drug abuse.

She has been remanded in custody.