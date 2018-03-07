Qld man denied bail over Xmas road deaths

A Queensland driver charged over a head-on crash that killed a mother and daughter on Christmas Day has been refused bail.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice John Bond on Wednesday said Mark Jason Veneris was an "unacceptable risk" and should not be released while he awaits trial over the deaths of Makayla Tritton, 18, and her 56-year-old mother Karin.

They died when Veneris, who was allegedly on drugs at the time, hit a tree and crossed onto the wrong side of the road in Manly West, east of Brisbane, on December 25 last year.