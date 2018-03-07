Qld couple first to marry after SSM laws

A Queensland woman with terminal cancer and her partner have been revealed as the first Australian same-sex couple to legally tie the knot last year.

Jo Grant and Jill Kindt were married in their Sunshine Coast garden on December 15, weeks before Jo died and one day before same-sex weddings in Sydney and Melbourne, which had been believed to be the first.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath on Wednesday revealed that the wedding, which had been kept private until now at the request of family, had in fact been the first since the marriage act was changed to allow same-sex couples to wed last year.

"The photos of their wedding day are very special," Ms D'Ath said.

"Jo was very frail but you see the love between these two people and in one shot Jo's arms raised triumphantly as she and Jill laugh."

Ms D'Ath described the couple's time together as the ultimate love story.

"Jo's mum Sandra believes the marriage renewed Jo's spirit, keeping her alive long enough to have one last Christmas with her family," she added.

Ms D'Ath said 159 same-sex couples had married in Queensland since the change to the marriage act.