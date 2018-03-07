Patchy deluge leaves parts of Qld waiting

The deluge that has flooded some drought-stricken communities in Queensland's interior has missed others altogether.

Winton, in Queensland's central west, is surrounded by floodwaters with all but one access road cut after days of heavy rain.

No-one is complaining about the ocean of brown water that has the community hemmed in after years of severe drought.

But others haven't been so lucky, missing out on the big wet that's swept across much of Queensland over the past week or so.

Lachlan Millar is the MP for Gregory which takes in flood-bound Winton and other parched towns that are celebrating more than 400mm of rain in recent days.

"The Ilfracombe Dam had been bone dry since January. The town was staring down the barrel of having no water. A downpour over the weekend brought the first inflow into the dam since 2016," he told parliament.

But other communities are still waiting.

"Some people have seen 200-plus millimetres while their neighbours have had nothing. That is nature's cruel reality in drought-stricken Western Queensland."

He said drought-affected farmers in the interior would need support for some time and the drought was not over.

"Four days of rain does not undo seven years of relentless drought conditions. Now more than ever we need to support our farmers, graziers and our rural communities," Mr Millar said.

"The majority of graziers in Western Queensland are destocked. Many have not had an income for five-to-seven years and are struggling to put food on the table.

"Those lucky enough to receive rainfall are too scared to restock without the promise of more rain to come ... small businesses are struggling and families have left in droves chasing work and a reprieve from unrelenting drought conditions."

In Winton, where flood waters peaked at 3.7 metres on Tuesday night, locals are forgiving of inconvenience the floodwaters have brought.

The council will fly in supplies if the waters don't recede within a few days.

Winton Hotel owner Kevin Fawcett says locals are OK with the temporary disruption.

"We've been in drought out here for so long, so it's a bit of a novelty everyone's saying how great it is," he told the ABC.