Katter look for support to split Qld

Katter's Australian Party is calling on politicians from all levels of government in north Queensland to respond to its call to split the state in half.

The minor party is writing to the MPs to sign its North Queensland Agreement, which calls for a feasibility study to be carried out into whether splitting the state would be economically possible.

The letters will be sent to all elected representatives in north Queensland at local, state and federal levels.

It is also asking for $250,000 to fund the study.

KAP Queensland leader Robbie Katter said this would allow the debate to be based on facts, not emotions.

Mr Katter and the KAP have been calling for a split for several years, because they believe the interests of north Queensland haven't been well-served by a parliament based in the southeast of the state.