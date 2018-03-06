Palmer back in court for Queensland Nickle

Clive Palmer says his wealth has grown by about $2 billion and freezing assets while a legal battle with liquidators continues could cost more jobs.

Businessman Clive Palmer is representing himself in a long-running legal stoush with liquidators.

While representing himself at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, the former federal MP said about 20 jobs had been lost due to court proceedings.

He warned his commercial interests could be harmed and more staff likely to go if Queensland Nickel's liquidators are successful in their bid to freeze his assets.

"The existence of any order will make serious doubts about the viability of existing companies and existing employments," he said.

Companies needed to be able to access funds to remain competitive and profitable, he added.

Mr Palmer said liquidators had been given nine months to provide evidence to support the freezing application but had not done so.

He also told the court he had never failed to pay money when ordered to do so by a court.

In February, Mr Palmer filed an affidavit saying he was worth $4 billion but won't spend the money needed to reopen his failed nickel plant if liquidators freeze his assets.

Outside court, he denied this was a bargaining tactic.

"It's really of little consequence to me," he told reporters.

"We are getting about $250 million a year in revenue and that's enough for me to look after myself."

A date for the next hearing is yet to be set and Mr Palmer believes the matter could remain before the court for at least a year.

Queensland Nickel collapsed in 2016 with debts of $300 million, causing the loss of hundreds of jobs.