Warrant issued for Qld footpath driver

A woman accused of driving drunk and unlicensed along a busy Brisbane River walkway has had a warrant issued for her arrest.

Cheryl Taylor allegedly drove along the timber boardwalk at South Bank on January 17, passing pedestrians and cyclists, while she was more than three times the legal limit.

She was due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear.

Taylor appeared in court in February on the charges of dangerous driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence while disqualified.

She said outside court at the time she had no memory of making the one-hour journey from Fernvale to South Bank, and was unsure about how she managed to drive onto the promenade.

"I was only taking the dog for a swim," she said.

Taylor apologised for her actions and said she intended to plead guilty to the offences.

"If I could turn back that day I would," she said.