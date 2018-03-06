Qld govt supports Adani: Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reiterated her support for the Adani mine, despite federal Labor Leader Bill Shorten now saying he doesn't support the project.

The LNP opposition has challenged the premier to explain her position on the proposed $16.5 billion mine, after Mr Shorten told reporters: "I don't support the Adani project."

"The government supports Adani as long as it financially stacks up. We have been clear about that from day one," Ms Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday.

"I will stand up for Queensland and for jobs in the resources sector, for what it brings this state."

But Ms Palaszczuk also took the time to spruik international interest in Queensland's gas industry, which has been put forward as a transitional resource between coal and renewables.

Mr Shorten has said that while he doesn't support Adani's mine, he won't tear up the company's approvals if Labor wins the next federal election.

"When contracts are entered in to by previous governments, we can't just simply rip them up because that would then create investment uncertainty."