Labor accuses LNP of Senate choice delay

Queensland's Labor government has accused the Liberal National Party of dragging its feet to select George Brandis' replacement in the Senate.

The meeting to formally approve the replacement was on Tuesday pushed back a fortnight because the LNP has not yet selected its candidate.

Labor claimed the delay was because of an internal fight within the LNP over whether to choose a woman for the role, but the LNP hit back, claiming it was taking longer than Labor would to make the selection because it didn't rely on unions to tell it what to do.