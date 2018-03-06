Charges laid over Gold Coast property scam

Three Gold Coast men involved in a scam that fleeced Australian property investors of more than $2.2 million have been charged with fraud.

All three were directors of Members Alliance Group, a firm whose employees sold house and land package investments in Queensland and New South Wales via cold-calling.

Two of the men were on Monday charged with dishonestly causing financial detriment to investors, with a third, Richard Malborough, facing additional offences after facing court last month.

Marlborough, 52, is accused of using his position as a director of the subsidiary Image Building Group to "dishonestly induce" ANZ to pay the company $1,753,491.40.

Members Alliance Group collapsed in July 2016 owing creditors including the Australian Taxation Office and Gold Coast City Council approximately $30 million.

Loans taken out by the firm on the behalf of investors were used to pay for the construction of properties it had sold earlier, police allege.

Some of the investors were sent photographs showing progress being made on homes that weren't those they had bought.

Most investors lost tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.