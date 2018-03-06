Gold Coast kidnap accused kept in custody

A young man accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint on the side of a Gold Coast road has been remanded in custody.

The case of Connor Heidke, 19, charged with deprivation of liberty, making threats and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, was mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday and adjourned for a week.

It's alleged the woman, 20, jumped from the passenger side of a white van and flagged down a black car on Pappas Way in Nerang on Saturday evening.

Heidke is alleged to have rammed the black van and forced it into the gutter.

It is alleged the 19-year-old then produced a knife and forced the woman back into the vehicle he was driving before taking off, with witnesses filming the ordeal.

Police arrested the man at a Carrara residence shortly before midnight that night, with the 20-year-old woman unharmed during the incident.

Heidke will appear via video link in Southport Magistrates Court next Tuesday.