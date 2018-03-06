Half a billion dollars in Qld ICT blowouts

The Queensland government has overseen a quarter of a billion dollars in cost blowouts in its IT systems across departments, according to figures released by the opposition.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said ICT projects had gone over-budget by $250,000, money which could have been spent on over two thousand nurses, police officers or firefighters.

"The LNP will properly manage projects, unlike Labor who are happily taking money out of your pocket," Ms Frecklington said.

A government spokesman said there were 150 ICT projects across all departments, of which around 20 needed more work.

"Many of the most expensive fixes are for projects started by the Newman Government," the spokesman said in a statement.