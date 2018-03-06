Flash flooding in parts of southeast Qld

Sudden downfalls have caused flash flooding in parts of southeast Queensland overnight, with close to 80mm falling in just one hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded close to 130mm at Loders Creek and more than 150mm at Bonogin in the Gold Coast Hinterland since 9am on Monday.

Bureau forecaster David Crock told AAP Loders Creek, near Southport, was hit with 80mm of rainfall in just one hour.

In Brisbane, Lake Kurwongbah near North Lakes had the highest rainfall with close to 120mm.

Several roads are closed in Mudgeeraba due to flood waters with police warning drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Mr Crock said there will be light to moderate showers on Tuesday which should ease after Wednesday.

"The showers are unlikely to reach the intensity we've seen," he said.

Strong winds will pick up on Wednesday with the bureau issuing a warning for coastal areas from Townsville down to the Gold Coast.