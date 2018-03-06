Woman assaulted in Brisbane street

A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking in the Brisbane suburb of Clayfield.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was approached on Eliza Street around 7:20pm on Monday by a man who sexually assaulted her before fleeing, police say.

The woman sought help from a nearby residence and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Woman's hospital, though she suffered no physical injuries.

Detectives describe the offender as Caucasian in appearance with a tanned complexion, around 180cm tall with a skinny build and aged between 20 and 30.

He was wearing grey clothing and a baseball cap at the time and police have appealed for anyone who may have seen him in the area to contact them.