Minister accuses homes of dumping elderly

Some nursing homes are refusing to hire medical staff so they can dump sick residents on hospitals and save money, Queensland's health minister says.

Steven Miles says the practice "appears to be a business model" for some aged-care providers intent on exploiting a loophole to avoid having nurses on night shifts or on-call.

"Cut back on nursing care, and when residents decline and need medical support call an ambulance and send them to a public hospital. Providers know that once an elderly patient is admitted ... they are unlikely to ever leave, saving the nursing home from the costs," Dr Miles has told The Courier-Mail.