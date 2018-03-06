'I don't support Adani': Bill Shorten

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says he doesn't support the Adani coal mine project in Queensland but won't rip up the Indian miner's contracts if Labor wins government.

Mr Shorten has been hardening his stance against the $16.5 billion mine and on Monday made a clearer statement about his position.

"I don't support the Adani project," he told reporters in Perth before adding that "when contracts are entered in to by previous governments, we can't just simply rip them up because that would then create investment uncertainty."