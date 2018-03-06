Donation ban on agenda for Qld parliament

Laws to ban developer donations to politicians will be introduced to Queensland parliament on Tuesday.

The measure was one of the key recommendations from the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra, which found widespread flouting of political donation rules in the 2016 local government elections.

The government introduced the laws late last year, however the bill lapsed when the election was called and now has to be reintroduced.

The Liberal National Party opposition has flagged a potential legal challenge to the changes.

Queensland LNP President Gary Spence would have to resign under the laws which lapsed last year, because under the legislation he would be classed as a developer.

The ban will be introduced on the first of Queensland parliament's new "family-friendly" sitting days, with shorter hours and a slightly rejigged schedule to allow MPs to get home to their families.

Also the week the state government will introduce amendments to ensure transgender Queenslanders don't have to get a divorce so they can change the gender on their birth certificate.

The measure used to be required to ensure no breach of marriage laws which strictly defined marriage as between a man and a woman, however after the introduction of same-sex marriage it's no longer needed.

Parliament will also debate laws to crack down on dodgy tow truck drivers and legislation to give police greater access to biometric data ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.