Qld road rage accused on booze ban bail

Two men charged over the violent road rage assault that left a Gold Coast man in a coma will have to stay away from alcohol and report to police regularly as they wait for their chance to fight the charges.

Brock Prime remains in a stable but life-threatening condition with a suspected fractured skull and broken leg from the assault which occurred on the M1 motorway on February 24.

On Monday, two of the three men accused of the attack were granted bail on strict conditions in Beenleigh Magistrates Court, despite the magistrate stressing the seriousness of the charge.

Lawyers for Ryan Hallifax and Jordan Baklas argued the evidence and witness statements indicated their clients had played a limited role in the assault.

The duo's bail conditions include an alcohol ban, curfew, tri-weekly reports to the police station and an order to cease contact with an extensive list of people implicated in the incident.

The pair will reappear along with a third man charged over the offence, Jonathan Lawrence, who did not apply for bail, on May 2.