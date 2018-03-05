Pensioner sentenced over forged lifestyle

Peter Short had multiple personalities, but only one of them was his.

The rest belonged to a number of men whose identities the Queensland pensioner stole to access over $150,000 in welfare payments, passports and other false documents.

On Monday, Short was sentenced to five years jail in the Brisbane District Court for dozens of fraud-related offences committed between 2007 and 2016.

The 69-year-old was caught out in 2016 by authorities who noticed the man pictured in a passport application photo was wearing a wig.

The discovery led them to a trail of forgery spanning almost a decade.

Utility bills, bank accounts, proof of age cards, a birth certificate and passports were created by Short using the names of six other men, at least two of whom were dead.

He left and re-entered Australia 48 times under one of those names and received $159,431 in pension payments over almost eight years, in addition to his own.

The court heard Short had made no effort to repay the funds and had previously served time for similar crimes.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Jennifer Rosenglen said Short's offending undermined the integrity of Australia's welfare system, causing injustice to those who were more vulnerable.

"It was planned, it was sustained," she said.

"I infer that it was motivated by greed, rather than necessity, there is no evidence before me that suggests otherwise."

Short was ordered to repay his fake pension as well as being sentenced to jail.

He will be eligible for parole next month, having already served 19 months of his 20-month non-parole period.