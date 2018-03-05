Norovirus Games fears force school closure

A Gold Coast school has had classes cancelled over fears Commonwealth Games athletes could be infected with a highly contagious virus which causes nausea and vomiting.

The Southport School, a prestigious boarding school, is a key residential and training venue for April's Games but it's been riddled with the highly contagious norovirus this term.

Queensland Health has ordered classes from March 26-28, the last three days of term, to be cancelled so an anti-virus clean can sanitise the school before athletes arrive.

"While illness numbers are decreasing and are now quite low, Queensland Health continues to be concerned that our Norovirus event is lingering on too long, which is not good for our boys, families and staff," TSS principal Greg Wain said in a statement.

"They are also concerned that we are a key Commonwealth Games residential and sports training venue which needs to be virus free."

About 6600 athletes and team staff from 70 competing nations will descend on Queensland from later this month.

Officials have cause to be wary of the virus after an outbreak at the recent Winter Olympic Games impacted two Swiss skiers among more than 200 other security staff and Games personnel.

The school will make up the lost class time later this year on dates that were originally set aside as student free days.

"This has been a difficult decision but one which will ensure the school is completely clear for the Commonwealth Games, and that TSS commences term two virus free," Mr Wain said.