Hundreds arrested in Qld drug operation

Almost 400 people have been arrested and charged in a month-long police operation targeting the drug trade in north Queensland.

Operation Quebec Ironside targeted crime hotspots around Townsville in February, resulting in 394 people charged with 839 offences, including property and traffic offences as well drugs.

Along with the arrests, police also conducted a series of community-based crime prevention workshops and engagements.

Officers from the Tactical Crime Squad, Rapid Action Patrols and District Crime Prevention Unit collaborated on the operation.

Queensland Police said the the multi-pronged approach of focusing on the causes of crime had been very successful.