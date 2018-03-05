Qld road rage accused released on bail

Two of the men charged over the brutal road rage incident that left a Gold Coast man fighting for his life in a coma have been released on bail.

Jordan Baklas and Ryan Hallifax are both set to be released from Beenleigh Police Station on Monday afternoon as Prime remains in hospital in a stable condition with a suspected fractured scull.

The prosecution opposed bail, but Beenleigh Magistrate Brian Kucks allowed it on strict conditions after both men's lawyers argued they had played relatively minor roles in the incident on the M1 on February 24.