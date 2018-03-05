Ex-bikie jailed after perjury sex boast

A former Bandido's boast about sharing sexual partners with the man at the heart of the Gold Coast bikie brawl has led to him being jailed for perjury.

Queensland man Peter Mauric has been was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. (file)

Peter Mauric, 48, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at the Southport District Court on Monday.

The sentence will be suspended after nine months.

Mauric had been found guilty of one count of perjury in February following a three-day trial.

During the trial, the court heard Mauric had provided conflicting statements about his relationship to Jason Trouchet, the man seemingly targeted by a group of Bandidos at Broadbeach's Aura restaurant in September 2013.

Mauric told an October 2013 Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing he did not know the man confronted by fellow Bandido Jacques Teamo at the restaurant.

During a trial at Southport Magistrates Court in 2015, Mauric was asked on the stand if he knew Mr Trouchet.

He told the court he had known Mr Trouchet for more than 20 years.

"We used to, let's be honest, bed the same girls together," Mauric said.

"One week I'd have her and next week he would.

"That's how close we were."

A jury determined one of those statements had to be a lie, and despite not knowing which statement was false, found Mauric guilty.

Mauric reportedly remained silent as the sentence was handed down by Judge Katherine McGuinness.