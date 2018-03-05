North Qld to receive disaster funding

A string of north Queensland towns will given disaster assistance funding to help with the recovery effort following last week's floods.

Burdekin, Charters Towers, Etheridge, Palm Island Aboriginal Shire and Townsville local government areas will be eligible for state and federal government funds after flash flooding swept through the region.

Queensland Emergency Services Craig Crawford says crews are continuing to assess the damage, with more rain predicted in the coming days after falls of about 500mm in some places late last week.