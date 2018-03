A man told to move out of a rental property is in custody after allegedly setting the owner's boat on fire in north Queensland.

It's alleged the man sent a string of threatening text messages and turned up at the owner's residence, before returning to the rental property at Proserpine and setting the boat on fire around 7.30pm on Friday.

The 47-year-old will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 5 charged with arson, stalking, trespass and other related charges.