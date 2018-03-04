'Rest in paradise mate': Tributes flow for teenager thrown from ute on beach

A southeast Queensland community is mourning the loss of a promising young surfer and diver after he was thrown from the back of a ute and killed.

Clancy Shannon, 19, was flung from the vehicle on Saturday about 2am as it was driven along Main Beach on North Stradbroke Island, News Corp reports.

He died at the scene.

The driver and four other passengers were not injured, and police are investigating.

According to the The Sunday Mail, the Shannon family are well-known in the community, and Clancy's mother, Donna, manages Stradbroke Island Events. According to the teen's Facebook profile he worked there too.

Tributes to Clancy have poured in on Facebook, with many offering their condolences to the Shannon family, and praising the tightness of the North Stradbroke Island community in its time of heartbreak.

Point Lookout Boardriders posted a video tribute to the 19-year-old, describing Clancy as a "great young fella" and a "nice bloke". It features a montage of Clancy surfing along with pictures of his family.

"Such a beautiful human! He was always spreading amazing vibes and shared his kindest and most genuine smile," one user commented.

"Love to the family and to everyone in Straddie."

Boke Shaker Tattoos and Body Art in Brisbane also shared the video adding its "deepest condolences to Clancy's family and friends".

Another Facebook user posted a tribute to Clancy and the entire North Stradbroke Island community.

"Blessed to grow up in a place as beautiful in scenery as it is with humans," he wrote.

"Our little community rich with talent and love. It's times like this it's always hard being so far away and my heart aches for everyone back home. We are all one big happy family and I love each and every one of you guys! Rest in Paradise my little mate Clancy Shannon."