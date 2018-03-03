How the Donna Steel investigation unfolded

TIMELINE FOR DONNA STEELE MURDER INVESTIGATION:

2017

* August 2 - Donna Louise Steele is last seen at the Cooktown IGA around midday.

* August 3-5 - Her husband reports her missing; emergency authorities conduct aerial and ground searches of the Steele's family property and surrounding areas.

* August 6 - Ms Steele's body is found in the Endeavour River.

* August 9 - Ms Steele's brother Jason makes a public appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

* August 11-25 - Further searches carried out in the Leggett's Crossing and Endeavour River area; trace DNA evidence is found on some of the 200 items that were scientifically examined.

* October 31 - A man's shoe is found in the Endeavour River area.

2018

* February 23 - Police Minister Mark Ryan announces a $250,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction those responsible for Ms Steele's murder.

* March 2 - Police confirm they have received new information and believe Ms Steele's killer is from Cairns; police attend a Cairns address and arrest a 25-year-old man.

* March 3 - The man faces the Cairns Magistrates Court charged with murder, interference with a corpse and enter dwelling with intent.