News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
How a simple phone call 'could have saved teen's life after collapse'
How a simple phone call 'could have saved teen's life after collapse'
One killed as Kabul bomb explodes near Australian convoy: embassy (clone 39379466)
Australian convoy targeted in suicide attack

Man dies on beach after being thrown from back of ute

Christine Flatley
AAP /

A teenager has died on a southeast Queensland beach after being thrown from the back of a ute.

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
Nor'easter Turns Boston Streets Into Rivers
0:45

Nor'easter Turns Boston Streets Into Rivers
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Usually Snowboarders Are Not This Well Dressed
0:44

Usually Snowboarders Are Not This Well Dressed
Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'
1:08

Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'
Theresa May wants 'deepest and broadest' trade agreement with EU
1:08

Theresa May wants 'deepest and broadest' trade agreement with EU
Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
1:00

Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
0302_tde_rage
4:33

Why people are taking their stress out at 'rage rooms'
Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0:59

Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
 

The 19-year-old was flung from the vehicle at about 2am on Saturday as it was driven along Main Beach on North Stradbroke Island.

He died at the scene.

The driver and four other passengers were not injured, and police are investigating.

The teen's death is the third to have occurred on Queensland roads in the past 24 hours.

A 24-year-old man also died after rear-ending a truck at Stapylton on the Gold Coast on Friday afternoon.

The man was killed on North Stradbroke Island. Source: Getty

Meanwhile, an 89-year-old woman was killed at Browns Plains on Friday when her station wagon collided with a 4WD.

Police are also investigating a serious crash which occurred just after midnight at Buccan, south of Brisbane.

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured when the car he was travelling crashed into a tree.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Back To Top
feedback