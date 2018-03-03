Man dies on beach after being thrown from back of ute

A teenager has died on a southeast Queensland beach after being thrown from the back of a ute.

The 19-year-old was flung from the vehicle at about 2am on Saturday as it was driven along Main Beach on North Stradbroke Island.

He died at the scene.

The driver and four other passengers were not injured, and police are investigating.

The teen's death is the third to have occurred on Queensland roads in the past 24 hours.

A 24-year-old man also died after rear-ending a truck at Stapylton on the Gold Coast on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, an 89-year-old woman was killed at Browns Plains on Friday when her station wagon collided with a 4WD.

Police are also investigating a serious crash which occurred just after midnight at Buccan, south of Brisbane.

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured when the car he was travelling crashed into a tree.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition.