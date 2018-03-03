Qld's parched northwest receives drenching

Heavy rain has given Queensland's parched interior a drenching, with some areas receiving more than 100mm in the past 24 hours.

A severe weather warning is current for large areas of the state's northwest, as the system that caused flooding in Townsville pushes south from Mt Isa.

The Bureau of Meteorology says Miranda Creek has received 121mm since 9am on Friday, while Black Gorge recorded 101mm.

Isolated falls of up to 300mm and destructive winds are possible over the weekend in Winton, Mt Isa, Cloncurry and Julia Creek.

The low-pressure zone that's dumping the rain is the same one that left the Townsville region mopping up after falls of about 500mm in some places late last week.

The slow moving system is forming a band of wet weather that has also brought falls of up to 51mm to parts of the Darling Downs.

The state's south eastern corner can expect rain and storms from Sunday, with possible showers forecast throughout the week.