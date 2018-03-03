Gold Coast City Council under CCC probe

Queensland's second largest council is being investigated by the corruption watchdog.

Accusations of corrupt conduct relating to decisions made by some councillors at the Gold Coast City Council will be investigated by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"The allegations broadly involve possible conflicts of interests relating to decisions on a range of development matters on the Gold Coast," it said in a statement on Friday.

"The allegations, which raise a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct, will now be investigated by the CCC."

The investigation comes after the CCC referred matters to the state government's Department of Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning last September.