Qld trains create legal risk to government

The Queensland government could face legal action over a fleet of commuter trains that fail to meet the needs of disabled people.

The Australian Human Rights Commission has refused to grant an exemption for the nine new trains, which are so poorly designed disabled travellers can't get to the toilet.

But they are already in service and are being relied upon for next month's Commonwealth Games.

Disability advocates say the commission's preliminary ruling leaves the state government open to discrimination claims through the courts.

A final decision is expected in coming weeks.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey on Friday said the trains would stay on the tracks and its Games transport plan would go ahead.

"The decision is not about whether the trains can run or not, it's about whether people can lodge a complaint," he said.

It comes months after the government and Queensland Rail asked for an exemption from laws that are meant to ensure commuters have equal access to public transport.

Queensland's Acting Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Neroli Holmes says it's far from a big win for disabled commuters.

"The win would have been that the procurement process was done properly, for these trains that are so great for everyone else to be accessible for people with a disability," she told AAP.

"We're really back to where we were before 2002, with people having to fight for their rights once again and that really is not acceptable in 2018."

Ms Holmes said discrimination claims could be expedited, but that it was usually a slow process.