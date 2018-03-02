News

Children rescued from plywood box 'they were forced to live in by their parents'
Qld man charged for sexually abusing teens

Sonia Kohlbacher
AAP /

A Queensland man has been accused of raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing two more at a Gold Coast horse riding facility.

The 46-year-old employee of the facility allegedly abused the girls, all aged 15 at the time, between 2010 and last year.

He has been charged with a string of offences including one count of rape, grooming a child under the age of 16 and nine counts of indecent treatment of a child.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and have urged anyone with information to contact police.

The man is due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court later this month.

