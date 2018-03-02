Gold Coast Council probed for corruption

Queensland's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into the Gold Coast City Council.

Allegations of corrupt conduct relating to decision-making by some councillors are being investigated by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"The allegations broadly involve possible conflicts of interests relating to decisions on a range of development matters on the Gold Coast," it said in a statement on Friday.

"The allegations, which raise a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct, will now be investigated by the CCC."

The investigation follows the CCC's referral of matters to the state government's Department of Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning last September.

Last year, the state government committed to banning developer donations to local and state politicians.

Banning the donations was one of 31 recommendations made by the CCC after its investigation into allegations of widespread corruption at council elections in 2016.