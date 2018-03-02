Severe weather warning as Queensland deluge heads west

Queensland's parched interior is already copping a drenching as the weather system that caused flooding in and around Townsville heads west.

A severe weather warning is current for a large swathe of the state's northwest interior.

The Bureau of Meteorology published an updated warning on Friday afternoon which said, "A low pressure system lies over the northern interior of Queensland between Mount Isa and Cloncurry.

"This system is expected to shift slowly west further into the North West district during the next 24 hours."

The bureau warns there is also potential for isolated falls of up to 300mm in 24 hours.

Severe Weather Warning updated for the low in #NWQld. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall possible near the low with locally destructive winds possible in thunderstorms. Check warnings at https://t.co/LL78ezn4qp #ifitsfloodedforgetit #MountIsa #Winton pic.twitter.com/IaIXa3z7Gm — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 2, 2018

The low-pressure zone that's dumping the rain is the same one that's left the Townsville region mopping up after falls of about 500mm in some places over the past few days.

Rollingstone and Ingham copped more bad weather overnight as severe storms rolled through.

But Townsville mayor Jenny Hill said the flood waters were receding quickly and the community was recovering.

"We've needed this rain," she said. "The dam's up to about 82 per cent from 14 per cent less than five days ago."

Although the damage bill will likely run into the millions, Ms Hill said the town had made it through relatively unscathed and remained open for business.

"The reality is we got the message out there fairly quickly for our community, they were able to sandbag properties and as a result, we saw no loss of life and not as much damage to property as we may have seen," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will meet with the bureau forecasters and emergency services on Friday afternoon to get an update on the rain.

"We just want to make sure that all of the mayors ... are aware of the amounts of rain that are on the way," she said.

⚠️ #Flood Watch has been issued for Queensland's Central West and Channel Country and Gulf Rivers #NWQld: https://t.co/tvAw6HL0Uv. Avoid travel if possible while warnings are in place and remember #ifitsfloodedforgetit @QFESMedia @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/Eco0s4c6JC — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 2, 2018

Ms Palaszczuk reminded drivers to steer clear of any flooded roads.

Some thoroughfares around Townsville remain closed but the Bruce Highway has reopened in both directions.

The BoM says there is uncertainty about how the weather system will track over the weekend, but it could move south and bring desperately needed rain to communities such as Winton and Longreach.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said it could be good news for a lot of farmers, provided it fell in the right areas.